Action Bronson performs “The Chairman’s Intent” on Fallon: Watch

Action Bronson recently shared a new track from his forthcoming Blue Chips 7000, which arrives on August 25th. It’s called “The Chairman’s Intent” and the rapper/chef just performed a stirring live rendition of the song on Thursday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch it above.

Ice Cube also appeared on the episode, not as a musical guest but rather to promote the 25th anniversary of his seminal Death Certificate. While there, he recorded a parody of Lara Trump’s new “Real News” series, wherein he responded to her “bombshells” with a dose of reality. “We wanted to give you a glimpse into [President Trump’s] week,” she says, to which Cube replies, “Lemme guess. His ass went golfing.”

Watch the segment (and some of Fallon’s digs at the president) below: