Aimee Mann performs “Patient Zero” on Conan: Watch

Last night, Aimee Mann appeared on Conan to support Mental Illness, her gorgeously melancholic ninth studio album that also ranks amongst our favorites of 2017 (so far). The record is Mann’s first in five years, as she’s been busy with her project with Ted Leo, The Both, but her latest solo LP was worth the wait. Mental Illness has been basically universally praised, and with good reason — it’s full of the gorgeous arrangements, lyrical wit and deft finger-picking that have been become Mann’s trademarks over the years. For proof, just watch her perform the album single “Patient Zero” below or over at TeamCoco.

For more goodness relating to the ever-talented Ms. Mann, you can check out our interview with her about Mental Illness right here, revisit our review of her show in Chicago here, and check out the official video for “Patient Zero” as well. Take a peek below for a list of her upcoming fall European tour dates.

Aimee Mann 2017 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

10/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

10/24 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre

10/26 – London, GB @ London Palladium

10/28 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium

10/29 – Glasgow, GB @ O2 ABC