Alex Cameron duets with Angel Olsen on new single “Stranger’s Kiss”: Watch

Australian indie singer-songwriter Alex Cameron is set to release his sophomore album, Forced Witness, on September 8th via Secretly Canadian. Building on the success of his Jumping the Shark debut, Cameron has tapped a few friends to help him out on the new effort.

New single “Stranger’s Kiss”, for example, brings in a one-two punch of female star-power. Angel Olsen duets with Cameron on the track, the pairs’ affecting vocals a perfect match for each other. Imagine if Nick Cave wrote a Bruce Springsteen ballad with a twinkling modern synth edge, and you’re on your way to “Stranger’s Kiss”.

The song comes to us via a video directed by Jemima Kirke of Girls fame. Kirke herself stars in the clip, portraying a destitute New York City resident seeking solace in the companionship of her doppelgänger: Cameron. Check it out up above.

Forced Witness is available for pre-order here. For more, check out “Candy May”.

Forced Witness Artwork:

Forced Witness Tracklist:

01. Candy May

02. Country Figs

03. Runnin’ Outta Luck

04. Stranger’s Kiss (Duet with Angel Olsen)

05. True Lies

06. Studmuffin96

07. The Chihuahua

08. The Hacienda

09. Marlon Brando

10. Politics of Love