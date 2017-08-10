Alice Glass announces North American tour, including shows with Marilyn Manson

Photo by Jupiter Keys

Earlier today, Alice Glass released her latest solo single, “Without Love”, with further new music set for release later this year, according to a press release. Now, the former Crystal Castles singer has lined up a supporting North American tour, which includes dates opening for Marilyn Manson as well as select headlining shows. See her full itinerary below.

Alice Glass 2017 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

09/30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^

10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! ^

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

10/15 – Houston, TX @ HOB Peacock Lounge

10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater ^

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^

10/29 – San Pedro, CA @ The Growlers Six

10/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Parish

^ = w/ Marilyn Manson

Watch Glass’ newly revealed video for “Without Love”: