Alice Glass announces North American tour, including shows with Marilyn Manson

Photo by Jupiter Keys
Earlier today, Alice Glass released her latest solo single, “Without Love”, with further new music set for release later this year, according to a press release. Now, the former Crystal Castles singer has lined up a supporting North American tour, which includes dates opening for Marilyn Manson as well as select headlining shows. See her full itinerary below.
Alice Glass 2017 Tour Dates:
09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^
09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^
09/30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^
10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^
10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^
10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! ^
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^
10/15 – Houston, TX @ HOB Peacock Lounge
10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater ^
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^
10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^
10/29 – San Pedro, CA @ The Growlers Six
10/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Parish
^ = w/ Marilyn Manson
Watch Glass’ newly revealed video for “Without Love”: