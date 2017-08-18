Alice Glass surprise releases her self-titled debut solo EP: Stream

Alice Glass returned last week with just her second solo single ever, “Without Love”. Today, the former Crystal Castles member has quietly released the self-titled EP from which that track originates. Coming from Loma Vista, the six-song effort was produced by former HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes, who also contributed additional writing.

Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Alice Glass EP Artwork:

Alice Glass Tracklist:

01. Without Love

02. Forgiveness

03. Natural Selection

04. White Lies

05. Blood Oath

06. The Altar

Glass will tour behind her new EP this fall, during which she’ll open for Marilyn Manson on select dates.

Alice Glass 2017 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/27 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

09/30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^

10/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

10/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! ^

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

10/15 – Houston, TX @ HOB Peacock Lounge

10/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater ^

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^

10/29 – San Pedro, CA @ The Growlers Six

10/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Parish

^ = w/ Marilyn Manson