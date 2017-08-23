Allah-Las concert in Rotterdam canceled due to terror threat

Police have evacuated a concert venue in Rotterdam, Holland over concerns of a possible terror attack.

According to BBC News, a bus packed with gas canisters was found nearby the Maassilo, a 1,000-person capacity venue in the district of Maashaven. Police reportedly acted on a tip and were able to arrest the bus’ driver without incident.

California indie rockers Allah-Las were schedule to perform at the venue on Wednesday night. The concert has been canceled.

In a 2016 interview with the Guardian, Allah-Las said they chose to use Allah in their name because they wanted something “holy sounding.” The band acknowledged that they’ve received emails from Muslims who were offended. “That absolutely wasn’t our intention,” they added. “We email back and explain why we chose the name and mainly they understand.”