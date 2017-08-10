Andy Shauf performs “The Magician” at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall: Watch

Feature photo by Colin Medley

Back in May, singer-songwriters Andy Shauf and Julia Jacklin played a joint concert at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall. Consequence of Sound and Audiotree.tv teamed up to live stream the show, but in case you missed it, Shauf’s performance of “The Magician” has now been uploaded for your viewing pleasure.

Taken off Shauf’s Polaris Music Prize-nominated album, The Party, the singer-songwriter takes the center stage during the performance as he’s surrounded by a full complement of percussion, bass guitar, woodwinds, and keys. Strumming an acoustic guitar, Shauf steps into the shoes of a magician as he sings: “Sidesteps to a death-defying feat/ Wait for him to reappear/ Look close, you’ll see him sweat the most/ Each time his options disappear.”

Shauf is currently supporting The Party while touring Canada and Europe. Find the complete schedule below.

Andy Shauf 2017 Tour Dates:

08/12-13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Music Festival

08/17 – Saint Milo, FR @ La Route de Rock

08/18 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura

08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer

08/20 – Glansk Park, UK @ Greenman Festival

08/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angele

08/31 – Rouyn-Noranda, QC @ FME

09/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Supercrawl

11/02 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

11/03 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/04 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall