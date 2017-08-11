Angel Olsen announces late fall North American headlining tour

Photo by Ben Kaye

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen released one of the best albums of 2016 in My Woman, and has followed up the success in 2017 with a string of stellar festival performances. As the summer begins to wind down, she has announced a late fall headlining tour.

The trek kicks off on November 28th in Charlottesville, Virginia and will hit major cities along the East Coast and Canada. Olsen and her six-piece band will play at her largest venues to date, including Boston’s House of Blues, Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, Detroit’s Majestic Theatre, and New York’s Brooklyn Steel and Town Hall. Opening acts on the tour include Ned Oldham, Heron Oblivion, and White Magic.

(Read: Newport Folk Festival 2017 Review)

Prior to the tour, Olsen will finish out her festival run through the end of next month. In October, she’ll sandwich a handful of Midwest headlining dates with Mount Mariah and opening shows with Arcade Fire around her appearances at Austin City Limits.

Consult the full list of dates below.

Angel Olsen 2017 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/20 – Saint-Malo, FR @ Route du Rock

09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival

09/30 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers *

10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

10/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena ^

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

10/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena ^

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center ^

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

11/28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater %

11/30 — New York, NY @ Town Hall $

12/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

12/02 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre $

12/04 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

12/05 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre $

12/06 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre $

12/08 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre $

12/09 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

12/10 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom &

12/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

12/14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

12/16 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel &

* = w/ Mount Mariah

^ = w/ Arcade Fire

# = w/ Strong Words

% = w/ Ned Oldham

$ = w/ Heron Oblivion

& = w/ White Magic