Arcade Fire humbled by Kendrick Lamar as Everything Now drops out of Billboard Top 10

Photo of Arcade Fire by Philip Cosores

Last week, Arcade Fire achieved its third No. 1 album with Everything Now. However, the album’s reign was short lived, as it was toppled this week by Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., according to Billboard. Lamar’s fourth studio album, which was released back in April, achieved No. 1 status for the fourth nonconsecutive week. DAMN. moved the equivalent of 47,000 units, with streaming making for the vast majority of that number.

As for Everything Now, not only was Arcade Fire’s fifth album dethroned from the top spot, it fell out of the top 10 altogether. The album’s mixed critical reaction and aggravating marketing campaign no doubt contributed to the decline.

Watch Lamar’s video for “HUMBLE.”: