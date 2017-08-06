Arcade Fire mash up John Lennon, Radiohead, and David Bowie: Watch

Ahead of their headlining Lollapalooza performance on Saturday night, Arcade Fire took the stage at the Metro for an intimate club gig. The 18-song set included a pair of live debuts in “Good God Damn” from their new album, Everything Now, and “Dimensions” from the Her soundtrack, as well as the tour debut of “Keep the Car Running”. Another highlight came at the end of the show when Arcade Fire covered John Lennon’s “Mind Games” with snippets of Radiohead’s “Karma Police”, David Bowie’s “Oh! You Pretty Things”, and their own classic anthem, “Wake Up”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Setlist:
Everything Now
Electric Blue
Here Comes the Night Time
Chemistry
Signs of Life
Rebellion (Lies)
No Cars Go
Keep the Car Running (Tour debut)
Good God Damn (Live debut)
Dimensions (Live debut)
The Suburbs
The Suburbs (Continued)
Ready to Start
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
Afterlife
Creature Comfort
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Encore:
Wake Up
Encore 2:
Mind Games (John Lennon cover) (w/ Radiohead’s “Karma Police”, David Bowie’s “Oh! You Pretty Things”, and ‘Wake Up’ snippets)