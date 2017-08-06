Arcade Fire mash up John Lennon, Radiohead, and David Bowie: Watch

Ahead of their headlining Lollapalooza performance on Saturday night, Arcade Fire took the stage at the Metro for an intimate club gig. The 18-song set included a pair of live debuts in “Good God Damn” from their new album, Everything Now, and “Dimensions” from the Her soundtrack, as well as the tour debut of “Keep the Car Running”. Another highlight came at the end of the show when Arcade Fire covered John Lennon’s “Mind Games” with snippets of Radiohead’s “Karma Police”, David Bowie’s “Oh! You Pretty Things”, and their own classic anthem, “Wake Up”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Setlist:

Everything Now

Electric Blue

Here Comes the Night Time

Chemistry

Signs of Life

Rebellion (Lies)

No Cars Go

Keep the Car Running (Tour debut)

Good God Damn (Live debut)

Dimensions (Live debut)

The Suburbs

The Suburbs (Continued)

Ready to Start

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Afterlife

Creature Comfort

Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

Encore:

Wake Up

Encore 2:

Mind Games (John Lennon cover) (w/ Radiohead’s “Karma Police”, David Bowie’s “Oh! You Pretty Things”, and ‘Wake Up’ snippets)