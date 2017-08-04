Arcade Fire on Colbert perform “Everything Now” and “Creature Comfort” on Colbert: Watch

Last week, Arcade Fire released their first album in four years, Everything Now. Ahead of this weekend’s headlining appearance at Lollapalooza, the Canadian indie rockers stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night. They performed “Everything Now” (above”) and “Creature Comfort” (below).

In keeping with the anti-consumerist themes of the album, Arcade Fire preceded their performance of “Everything Now” with a faux infomercial promoting their faux corporation, Everything Now.

Prior to last night’s performance, Colbert’s social media team had some fun with Arcade Fire’s most recent dress code controversy by sharing a mock rider from the band. In addition to requiring a minimum of three rows filled with “diehard, young, energetic” fans “dressed for a night out,” the rider demanded the show’s crew wear Everything Now clothing, that a package of vegan hot dogs be provided backstage, and that Colbert display a can of the band’s Chemistry energy drink on his desk. The latter actually did happen.

What a bunch of tools… pic.twitter.com/arRi9dRxoy — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 2, 2017

In September, Arcade Fire will kick off a sprawling North American outing before closing out 2017 with a few Latin American dates. Find the full itinerary here.