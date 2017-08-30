Arcade Fire’s Win Butler explains how he writes a song in hilarious Clickhole video: Watch

Arcade Fire took their promotional gimmickry to new heights for their latest album, Everything Now, what with their hipster concert dress codes and $110 branded fidget spinners. Even so, the indie rockers still manage to laugh at themselves and remain somewhat self-aware about how the rest of the world perceives them. Case in point: a new video the band did for Clickhole.

In a segment called “How I Write a Song,” frontman Win Butler explains the complex and ever-poetic process of penning the ultimate Arcade Fire track. Spoiler: It’s neither complex, nor poetic.

To get in the right songwriting zone, he takes off all his clothes and throws up all over the place. He also notes that different chords evoke different subject matters; as an example, he says the G, C, and D chords make him think of protein powder. Ah, it all makes sense now.

(Read: Every Arcade Fire Song From Worst to Best)

Later, Butler talks about the inspiration behind the group’s classic “Funeral” song, saying, “I needed something to scare the seagulls away from my family shrimp trawler.” The best moment, however, came when he discussed his remedies for writer’s block. Apparently, in times of trouble he calls up Paul McCartney and bluntly asks, “You got another song in you or what you old freaky fucker?”

Watch the whole thing down below.