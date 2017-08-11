ASAP Ferg and Migos team up on new song “Nasty (Who Dat)”: Stream

Still Striving is the new mixtape from ASAP Ferg, due to drop on August 18th. The project follows 2016’s Always Strive and Prosper and includes early offerings in “Plain Jane” and the star-studded remix of “East Coast”.

Now, the ASAP Mob member is back with another preview in “Nasty (Who Dat)”, a joint track with Migos. After Adidas-referencing lines from Ferg, the hip-hop trio slips in nods to Mike Tyson and fancy cars like Bentleys. Hear the strutting cut down below.

Ferg and Migos previously teamed up on Always Strive and Prosper song “Back Hurt“. Beginning in September, Ferg will join the rest of ASAP Mob on their North American tour; the collective has its Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy arrival on August 25th.