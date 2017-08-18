ASAP Ferg releases new mixtape Still Striving: Stream

Today marks the release of Still Striving, the new mixtape from ASAP Ferg. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it below in full.

Still Striving follows 2016’s Always Strive and Prosper, 2014’s Ferg Forever, and Trap Lord from 2013. Ferg’s latest tape spans 14 tracks, including early offering “Plain Jane”, “Tango”, and a remix of his Remy Ma collaboration “East Coast”.

To help him in the studio, the New York rapper enlisted the talents of Migos, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, French Montana, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, and Meek Mill. Fellow ASAP Mob member ASAP Rocky guests on two songs, the aforementioned “East Coast” reworking and “Mattress” remix.

Along with Still Striving, Ferg is releasing a new mixtape with ASAP Mob called Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy on August 24th. He’ll also be hitting the road with the hip-hop collective beginning in September.

Still Striving Artwork:

Still Striving Tracklist:

01. Trap and a Dream (feat. Meek Mill)

02. Rubber Band Man (feat. Cam’ron)

03. Olympian (feat. Dave East)

04. Aww Yeah (feat. Lil Yachty)

05. What You Do (feat. Nav)

06. Coach Cartier (feat. Famous Dex)

07. Mad Men (feat. Playboi Carti)

08. Plain Jane

09. Nasty (Who Dat) (feat. Migos)

10. Mattress Remix (feat. ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid, Famous Dex)

11. One Night Savage (feat. Madeintyo)

12. East Coast remix (Busta Rhymes, ASAP Rocky, Dave East, French Montana, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg)

13. Nandos

14. Tango