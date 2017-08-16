ASAP Mob debut new song “Feels So Good” on Fallon: Watch

August 25th marks the release of ASAP Mob’s latest mixtape, Cozy Tapes: Vol 2: Too Cozy. Ahead of the big day, the hip-hop collective led by ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday to debut a brand new song named “Feels So Good”. The Mob began their performance in the backstage area of the program, rhyming and kneeling by shelves and camera equipment, before eventually wrapping up on stage. Catch the replay up above.

To coincide with the performance, ASAP Mob also dropped the official music video for “Feels So Good”, set in some kind of warehouse with a large white backdrop. See that below.

Along with “Feels So Good”, previous singles “Wrong” and “RAF”, featuring Frank Ocean, Playboi Carti, Migos’ Quavo, and Lil Uzi Vert, are included on Too Cozy. To support the project, the New York outfit will embark on a North American tour beginning in September.

ASAP Mob 2017 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center *&#

09/25 – New York, NY @ SummerStage *&#

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage *&#

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage &#

09/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre &#

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom &#

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *&#

10/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *&#

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory &#

10/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &#

10/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *&#

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park &#

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *&#

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *&#

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds &#

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum &#

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *&#

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *&#

11/03 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center &#

* = w/ Playboi Carti

& = w/ Key!

# = w/ Cozy Boys