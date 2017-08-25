ASAP Mob release new mixtape Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy: Stream/download

ASAP Mob return today with their new mixtape, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 follows the group’s previous tape, last year’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1. Much like that project, this collection is filled to the brim with A-list collaborators. Here, ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg and the rest of the New York hip-hop collective are joined by the likes of Frank Ocean, ScHoolboy Q, Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Jaden Smith, Big Sean, Playboi Carti, among others. The 17-track effort was teased early with singles “Wrong” (which did not make the final tracklist), “Feels So Good”, and the Ocean-assisted “RAF”.

In support of the mixtape, the Mob will embark on a North American tour beginning next month.

Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy Mixtape Artwork:

Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy Tracklist:

01. Skool Bus (Skit)

02. Perry Aye (feat. ASAP Rocky, ASAP Nast, Playboi Carti and Jaden Smith)

03. Please Shut Up (feat. ASAP Rocky, Key! and Gucci Mane)

04. Blowin’ Minds (Skateboard) (feat. ASAP Rocky, ASAP Nast, ASAP Ant, Chief Keef and Playboi Carti)

05. Black Card (feat. ASAP Rocky and Smooky Margielaa)

06. Walk on Water (feat. ASAP Twelvyy, ASAP Ant, ASAP Nast, ASAP Ferg and Playboi Carti)

07. BYF (feat. ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ant and Smooky Margielaa)

08. Get the Bag (feat. ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Ant, ASAP Nast, Playboi Carti and Smooky Margielaa)

09. Bahamas (feat. ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Twelvyy, Lil Yachty, Key!, ScHoolboy Q and Smooky Margielaa)

10. Principal Daryl Choad (Skit)

11. Frat Rules (feat. ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti and Big Sean)

12. FYBR (First Year Being Rich) (feat. ASAP Twelvyy, ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ant, ASAP Ferg, Key! and Playboi Carti)

13. Feels So Good (feat. ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Nast, ASAP Twelvyy and ASAP Ant)

14. Coziest (feat. ASAP Twelvyy and Zack)

15. What Happens (feat. Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, and Flatbush Zombies)

16. RAF (feat. ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean)

17. Last Day of Skool (Skit)