At The Drive-In share striking new video for “Call Broken Arrow”: Watch

Back in April, At The Drive-In released a music video for single “Hostage Stamps”. Directed by Rob Shaw, the stop-motion creation featured militaristic figures and a rebellious prisoner who devises an escape plan. Today, the hard rock outfit has let loose the official clip for “Call Broken Arrow”, and its meant to serve as a prequel to what went down in “Hostage Stamps”.

Shaw, again sitting in the director’s chair, offered a statement on the intense, brooding visual:

“In ‘Hostage Stamps’, we have a prisoner being tortured and monitored by some sort of authoritarian organization. The guys wanted to show why he was imprisoned, as well as cast doubt over his innocence. It’s funny how in stories, especially film stories, you tend to sympathize with whoever you spend time with. When you watch someone being mistreated, the assumption is that person is the victim. ‘Call Broken Arrow’ is in part about illustrating the prisoner’s culpability, but even that is in doubt as we see the Watcher character who follows him around slipping something in his drink at the end.”

Watch it in full up above. Both videos are in support of ATDI’s first album in nearly two decades, in • ter a • li • a.