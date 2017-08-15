Australian radio station Triple J releases Like a Version covers album featuring Bon Iver, Tame Impala, and more

Photo of Tame Impala by Philip Cosores

Thanks to its Like a Version segment, Australia’s Triple J radio station has gifted us with oodles of amazing covers from a diverse range of artists. Aussies have been able to revisit those covers time and again due to the station’s various compilations, and now American listeners will be given that same opportunity via Triple J’s first North American compilation.

Due out September 22nd, the compilation is comprised of 21 covers the station has amassed over the last several years. On it, you’ll be able to hear Ben Folds cover The Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights”; Bon Iver tackle “Coming Down” by Anais Mitchell; and Mark Ronson offer his own unique spin on Queens of the Stone Age’s “I Sat By the Ocean”. Other featured artists include Tame Impala, CHVRCHES, Mumford and Sons, James Vincent McMorrow, and The Jezabels. See the full tracklist and cover art below.

Below, stream two of the compilation’s tracks. The first is Tame Impala’s maximalist take on Kylie Minogue’s “Confide in Me”, while the second finds CHVRCHES offering an earnest rendition of the Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know”.

Like a Version Artwork:

Like a Version Tracklist:

01. Tame Impala – “Confide in Me” (Kylie Minogue)

02. Flume – “My Boo” (Ghost Town DJs)

03. Mark Ronson – “I Sat By the Ocean” (Queens of the Stone Age)

04. CHVRCHES – “Do I Wanna Know” (Arctic Monkeys)

05. Chet Faker – “(Lover) You Don’t Treat Me No Good” (Sonia Dada)

06. Ben Folds – “Such Great Heights” (The Postal Service)

07. John Butler Trio – “Happy” (Pharrell Williams)

08. Meg Mac – “Bridges” (Broods)

09. Bon Iver – “Coming Down” (Anaiis Mitchell)

10. Mumford & Sons – “Unfinished Business” (White Lies)

11. Boy & Bear – “Back to Black” (Amy Winehouse)

12. Cub Sport – “Ultralight Beam” (Kanye West)

13. Broods – “One Dance” (Drake)

14. Robert DeLong – “The Mother We Share” (Chvrches)

15. James Vincent McMorrow – “West Coast” (Lana Del Rey)

16. San Cisco – “Get Lucky” (Daft Punk)

17. DMA’s – “Believe” (Cher)

18. City & Color – “Settle Down” (Kimbra)

19. The Jezabels – “Don’t Stop Believing” (Journey)

20. Ásgeir – “Stolen Dance” (Milky Chance)

21. Catfish & The Bottlemen – “Read My Mind” (The Killers)