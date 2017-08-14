Barack Obama salutes Chance the Rapper at surprise Bud Billiken concert: Watch

On Saturday, Chance the Rapper served as the grand marshal of Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade, which supports the education of the city’s youth. The procession was followed by a free surprise concert by the MC featuring special guest performers Future and Jeremih and a “cameo” by fellow hometown hero Barack Obama.

The former president delivered a powerful message to the audience via a prerecorded video, which was projected on screens throughout the concert venue. “I wanted to just have the chance to say to all of you that the Bud Billiken parade stands for so much of what our community is about,” he said (via Rolling Stone).

“We want to make sure our kids are safe, we want to make sure that they are ready to go back to school. We want to make sure that we are nurturing and protecting and encouraging and loving the next generation of leaders all throughout the city of Chicago. So Chance, I’m grateful for everything that you’ve done on behalf of the young people back home.”

Watch footage of the speech up above.

Chance has long been a supporter of the city’s young community, most recently donating $1 million to public schools in the area. He and the Obamas also have a long history together; he was invited to Obama’s last White House State Dinner, the 2016 National Christmas Tree Lighting, and the last White House party. Most recently, former First Lady Michelle Obama honored Chance at the BET Awards in June. To coincide with this weekend’s Bud Billiken Parade, he gave away 30,000 backpacks full of school supplies.