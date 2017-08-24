Beach Slang rebrand as Quiet Slang for stripped-down We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags EP: Stream

If there’s one criticism that people seem to have about Beach Slang, it’s that the Philly punks might just be a little too loud. Well, a new EP released under the name Quiet Slang should please anyone who’d like to hear what a stripped-down version of the band might sound like.

The We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags EP finds frontman James Alex’s wounded voice and wistful lyrics underscored only by piano and cello arrangements. The four-song release features renditions of two different cuts from last year’s A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings—”Future Mixtape For the Art Kids” and “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas”—as well as covers of The Replacements and Big Star.

Stream the EP’s version of “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas” and watch its accompanying music video, which features faded, timeworn home videos, below.

“I suppose we’re all chasing something that resembles salvation, something that calms our bones,” Alex says of the EP. “Maybe this is some small slice of that. Maybe it’s not. Maybe it’s chaos in soft clothes. Maybe it’s frightened. Maybe it’s fearless. Maybe it’s both. Or maybe it’s nothing. I don’t know, but I think about this: one day I’m going to be dust. And when my soul splits, maybe this will be the thing that sneaks me through the gates. If not, well, those are the breaks.”

The EP arrives on October 20th, though a cassette version will be available on Cassette Store Day on October 14th. See the tracklist and album art below. The band is amidst a lengthy US tour.

We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags EP Artwork:

We Were Babies & We Were Dirtbags EP Tracklist:

01. Future Mixtape For The Art Kids

02. Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas

03. Androgynous (The Replacements cover)

04. Thirteen (Big Star cover)