Beck shares new single “Dear Life”: Stream

Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

After an extended wait, Beck is finally set to release his new album, Colors, on October 13th. In the year-plus lead-up to the album, we’ve heard several tracks, including “Wow”, “Dreams”, and “Up All Night”. Now, he’s unveiled another teaser in the form of “Dear Life”. Take a listen below.

The release of “Dear Life” coincides with the launch of pre-orders for Colors.

Colors Artwork:

Colors Tracklist:

01. Colors

02. 7th Heaven

03. I’m So Free

04. Dear Life

05. No Distraction

06. Dreams

07. Wow

08. Up All Night

09. Square One

10. Fix Me