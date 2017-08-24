Beck shares new single “Dear Life”: Stream

Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel
After an extended wait, Beck is finally set to release his new album, Colors, on October 13th. In the year-plus lead-up to the album, we’ve heard several tracks, including “Wow”, “Dreams”, and “Up All Night”. Now, he’s unveiled another teaser in the form of “Dear Life”. Take a listen below.
The release of “Dear Life” coincides with the launch of pre-orders for Colors.
Colors Artwork:
Colors Tracklist:
01. Colors
02. 7th Heaven
03. I’m So Free
04. Dear Life
05. No Distraction
06. Dreams
07. Wow
08. Up All Night
09. Square One
10. Fix Me