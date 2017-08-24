Menu
Beck shares new single “Dear Life”: Stream

Plus, see the tracklist and artwork for his new album, Colors

by
on August 24, 2017, 12:07pm
Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

After an extended wait, Beck is finally set to release his new album, Colors, on October 13th. In the year-plus lead-up to the album, we’ve heard several tracks, including “Wow”, “Dreams”, and “Up All Night”. Now, he’s unveiled another teaser in the form of “Dear Life”. Take a listen below.

The release of “Dear Life” coincides with the launch of pre-orders for Colors.

Colors Artwork:

unnamed 81 Beck shares new single Dear Life: Stream

Colors Tracklist:
01. Colors
02. 7th Heaven
03. I’m So Free
04. Dear Life
05. No Distraction
06. Dreams
07. Wow
08. Up All Night
09. Square One
10. Fix Me

