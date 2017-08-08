Big Boi announces US Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Big Boi unveiled his first solo album in five years, Boomiverse, last month. Now, the Outkast rapper is looking to take the LP on the road for a proper US tour.

Dubbed his “Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour”, it kicks off September 2nd at Chicago’s North Coast Music Festival and lasts until September 24th, when things draw to a close at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Among the other cities listed on the itinerary: Pittsburgh, New York, Boston, Detroit, and Louisville. A second leg of the trek is currently in the works.

Consult the Grammy-winning MC’s full schedule below.

Big Boi 2017 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Propel CoLabs Fitness Festival

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Drai’s Nightclub

08/19 – Victorville, CA @ A-Town Music Fest

09/02 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

09/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/12 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater

09/16 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/21 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Revisit Boomiverse single “Kill Jill” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy: