Big Boi announces US Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour

Big Boi unveiled his first solo album in five years, Boomiverse, last month. Now, the Outkast rapper is looking to take the LP on the road for a proper US tour.
Dubbed his “Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour”, it kicks off September 2nd at Chicago’s North Coast Music Festival and lasts until September 24th, when things draw to a close at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Among the other cities listed on the itinerary: Pittsburgh, New York, Boston, Detroit, and Louisville. A second leg of the trek is currently in the works.
Consult the Grammy-winning MC’s full schedule below.
Big Boi 2017 Tour Dates:
08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Propel CoLabs Fitness Festival
08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Drai’s Nightclub
08/19 – Victorville, CA @ A-Town Music Fest
09/02 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival
09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/10 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
09/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/12 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater
09/16 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/21 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon
09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Revisit Boomiverse single “Kill Jill” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy: