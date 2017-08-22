Billy Corgan announces Rick Rubin-produced solo album, Ogilala, plus tour dates

Billy Corgan has several projects in the works, including a new Smashing Pumpkins album, several archival releases and a 1,000-page (and counting) memoir. There’s also been talk of a reunion of Smashing Pumpkins’ classic lineup. First up, however, is a new Corgan solo album, produced by the great Rick Rubin. The album is called Ogilala, spans eight tracks, and is due out October 13th. The first single, a lush piano- and- string ballad called “Aeronaut”, is streaming below.

In a statement, Corgan says of the album:

“For as long as I can remember the delineation point between songs I wrote for myself and songs I’d pen for whatever band was something I couldn’t explain. And it remains so, for they all feel quite personal to me, no matter their time orera. The lone difference on songs for Ogilala is that they seemed to want little in the way of adornment.

Having written the songs for voice and guitar, I put myself in Rick’s hands to take the music wherever he’d like. Normally I would have done more, and tinkered more on production, but rather Rick put the onus on me to deliver at a molecular level via live takes. The rest was simply a reaction.”

Ogilala Artwork:

Ogilala Tracklist:

01. Mandarynne

02. Antietam

03. Amarinthe

04. Half-Life Of An Autodidact

05. The Long Goodbye

06. Aeronaut

07. The Spaniards

08. Processional

Corgan will support the album’s release by embarking on a North American tour in October. The itinerary includes multiple nights in Brooklyn, his hometown of Chicago, and San Francisco before concluding with a three-night run at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Billy Corgan 2017 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

10/18 – Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/27 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

10/29 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery