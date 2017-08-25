Bloodpop and Clams Casino remix two Lana Del Rey singles: Stream

A pair of Lana Del Rey singles have been reimagined by two premier producers. The Weeknd collaboration “Lust For Life” and “Summer Bummer” featuring ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti have been remixed by BloodPop and Clams Casino, respectively.

The update from Bloodpop (fka Blood Diamonds) feels like an extension of summer, upbeat and warm like its accompanying artwork. It also draws a bit from tropical house, a sound Bloodpop is well-versed in following his contribution to Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” hit. Recently, he remixed HAIM’s “Little Of Your Love” and lent his talents to Bieber’s latest song, “Friends”.

(Read: Lana Del Rey and the End of the World (As We Know It))

As for Clams Casino, his falls in line with most of his past output: brooding and atmospheric. Known for his work with the likes of Danny Brown and Vince Staples, Clams flaunts some of his hip-hop technique, letting the big beats reverberate and shake like ripples in a pool

Hear them both below. Both songs originally appear on Del Rey’s newest album, Lust For Life.

“Lust For Life” remix:

“Summer Bummer” remix: