Bon Iver announce Mexican destination festival with Sylvan Esso, POLIÇA, more

Photo by Philip Cosores

Bon Iver is jumping on the destination festival bandwagon with the newly announced Days Have No Numbers. The all-inclusive concert experience is set for January 21st-25th at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the same location where My Morning Jacket and The Avett Brothers held similar events. (LCD Soundsystem had planned a festival of their own in the area, but it was canceled before it got off the ground.)

In addition to three sets by Bon Iver, the festival will feature “performances and collaborations” with Sylvan Esso, POLIÇA, Francis and the Lights, Hiss Golden Messenger, Melt-Banana, Spank Rock, Aero Flynn, Phil Cook, Dizzy Fae, Velvet Negroni, Amy Warehouse, Hrrrbek, and more special guests. Each act is set for one set over the four days, though “surprises” are also in the works. It’s worth noting that Justin Vernon recently teamed with HGM at Newport Folk Festival for a Bill Withers tribute set, and though it was planned as a one-off, it’s hard not to imagine a second appearance at DHNN.

Beyond concerts in the picturesque setting, there will be workshops, scheduled activities, poolside contests and games, yoga, and opportunities for off-site excursions. Packages, which include all food and drinks, go on sale August 10th at noon EST and will be available at the Days Have No Numbers website.