Bon Iver announces US fall tour

Bon Iver got off to a shaky start in 2017 after canceling its European tour, but the indie folk group has had a successful summer festival run highlighted by frontman Justin Vernon’s multiple appearances at Eaux Claires. Though the band was recently forced to pull the plug on a destination festival in Mexico, a 10-date US tour is set for this fall.

The docket covers the Southeast and begin in Nashville on October 29th, with subsequent dates in Louisville, Charlotte, and Atlanta. Prior to the tour, Bon Iver will finish out its string of festival appearances in support of one of the best albums of 2016, 22, A Million.

Bon Iver fan club presale tickets will be available tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the band’s website, while the remaining tickets will open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. There’s a strict four ticket limit for each show. Find the full schedule below.

Bon Iver 2017 Tour Dates:

09/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Noise For NOW Festival

09/15 – Cork, IE @ Sounds from a Safe Harbour

09/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

09/21 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/23 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/25 – Blackpool, UK @ Blackpool Opera House

09/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse

09/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse

10/14-15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Festival of Disruption

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

11/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

11/04 – Ashville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/13 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center