Bon Iver cancels destination festival in Mexico citing “unforeseen circumstances”

Photo by Philip Cosores

Just ten short days ago, Bon Iver announced a very cool sounding destination festival at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya dubbed, Days Have No Numbers. It turns out the festival itself will have no days however, as it’s been announced that the entire event, which was to feature three Bon Iver performances and sets from Sylvan Esso, POLIÇA, Hiss Golden Messenger, and others, has been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Details at this juncture are scant, but according to a statement on the festival’s website, refunds will be issued immediately, hopefully avoiding any and all Frye Festival-esque catastrophes.

Bon Iver visits Europe this fall, along with a couple of U.S. festival dates. Check those out below and revisit Justin Vernon performing the Prince classic “Erotic City” with His Purpleness’ former backing band The Revolution earlier this summer.

Bon Iver 2017 Fall World Tour Dates:

09/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Noise For NOW Festival

09/15 – Cork, IE @ Sounds from a Safe Harbour

09/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

09/21-23 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/25 – Blackpool, UK @ Blackpool Opera House

09/27-28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse

10/14-15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Festival of Disruption