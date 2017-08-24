Bootsy Collins announces new album, World Wide Funk, shares lead single, “Worth My While” with Kali Uchis: Stream

Legendary funk and soul bassist Bootsy Collins has announced a new album called World Wide Funk. Due out October 27th, the record is his ninth under his own name and first in six years, following 2011’s Tha Funk Capital of the World.

The new LP is a massively guest heavy affair, as Collins hand-picked a number of local artists to show their stuff alongside a slew of big name musicians. Snoop Dogg, Victor Wooten, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, Chuck D, and Buckethead all appear, as does the late Bernie Worrell. The legendary Parliament-Funkadelic keyboardist passed away last summer, but Bootsy used tracks he recorded in the early 2000 as the basis for the tribute “Hey Bernie”.

Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis also guests on the album, singing on the lead single “Worth My While”. Uchis, who has recently collaborated with Gorillaz and Tyler, the Creator, adds a sultry touch of R&B to the sexy funk seducer. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for World Wide Funkwebsite are available via Bootsy Collins’ . Find the cover art and tracklist ahead.

World Wide Funk Artwork:

World Wide Funk Tracklist:

01. World Wide Funk (feat. Doug E. Fresh, Buckethead & Alissia Benveniste)

02. Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive)

03. Pusherman (feat. Dru Down, BlvckSeeds , Mr. Talkbox)

04. Thera-P (feat. Tyshawn Colquitt & Alissia Benveniste)

05. Hot Saucer (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Big Daddy Kane)

06. Heaven Yes

07. Ladies Nite (feat. MC Eiht & BlvckSeeds)

08. Candy Coated Lover (feat. X-Zact, Kali Uchis & World-Wide-Funkdrive)

09. Snow Bunny (feat. Tyshawn Colquitt, Snowbunny & World-Wide-Funkdrive)

10. Hi-On-Heels (feat. October London)

11. A Salute To Bernie (feat. Dr. G. Bernie Worrell)

12. Boomerang (feat. Justin Johnson)

13. Worth My While (feat. Kali Uchis)

14. Come Back Bootsy (feat. Eric Gales, Dennis Chambers & World-Wide-Funkdrive)

15. Illusions (feat. Chuck D, Buckethead & BlvckSeeds)