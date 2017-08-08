BØRNS performs “Faded Heart” on James Corden: Watch

Menu
Garrett Borns, a.k.a. BØRNS, returned last week with his new single, “Faded Heart”, ahead of his sophomore album due for release at the top of 2018. Last night, BØRNS got a chance to perform the glitzy pop song before a national audience as he appeared as the musical guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch the replay above.

In conjunction with the release of “Faded Heart”, BØRNS spoke with Consequence of Sound about the single and the three songs that inspired its creation. Read his comments here.

