Brand New announce new (and possibly final) album, plus fall tour dates

Brand New fans have been anticipating a new album for years. The follow-up to 2009’s Daisy has been often discussed, even teased last year with the single “I Am a Nightmare”, but nothing official has ever emerged. That is until now, as the band has officially announced its next — and probably final — record.

At noon EST today (August 15th), Brand New tweeted out a pre-order link for what they called a “very limited vinyl” version of their fifth LP. The link leads to a page from the band’s own Procastinate! Music Traitors label that promises a “Fifth Album” (it’s unclear if that’s actually a title) shipping in October. Given the group’s rabid fanbase, it’s no surprise that the pre-orders have already sold out.

No other details of the record have been revealed, though new fall tour dates for the US and UK were announced in another tweet shortly after the first. All of this is building up to what the band has made clear will be their final year of existence; they’ve been selling merch that reads “Brand New: 2000 – 2018” and frontman Jesse Lacey told an audience last year, “We’re done. Oh yeah, we’re done…” At least fans are getting one last hurrah with the band before they retire.

Check out Brand New’s tour itinerary below, followed by a listen to “I Am a Nightmare”.

Brand New 2017 Tour Dates:

09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival

09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/21 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

10/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

10/25 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

11/18 – London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

* = w/ (Sandy) Alex G