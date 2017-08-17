Brand New release first album in eight years, Science Fiction

Details about Brand New’s fifth and potentially final album began leaking earlier today when fans received mysterious packages from the band’s label, Procrastinate! Music Traitors. Now, the entire record, officially entitled Science Fiction, has officially been announced — and released!

Digital copies of the 12-track LP are being sold through the PMT website. Those who order the CD or the vinyl version, the latter of which is said to have an “indefinite pressing quantity,” will also get a download code in their email for immediate enjoyment. Physical copies are not expected to ship until October.

Science Fiction is Brand New’s first record since 2009’s Daisy. Check out the cover artwork and full tracklist below.

Science Fiction Artwork:

Science Fiction Tracklist:

01. Lit Me Up

02. Can’t Get It Out

03. Waste

04. Could Never Be Heaven

05. Same Logic/Teeth

06. 137

07. Out of Mana

08. In the Water

09. Desert

010. No Control

11. 451

12. Batter Up

Brand New will tour behind the record this fall. Find their full itinerary here.