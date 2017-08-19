Menu
Brand New’s new album Science Fiction is now available on streaming services

The band's first full-length record in eight years hits Apple Music, Spotify, and elsewhere

on August 19, 2017, 12:55pm
Brand New

This week, Brand New surprise released their first album in eight years, Science Fiction. Initially available for purchase digitally, the full 12-track album is now available on streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify. Listen below. . Physical copies of the album are expected to ship in October.

Science Fiction is Brand New’s first record since 2009’s Daisy.

Science Fiction Artwork:

dhcp azxuauztep Brand News new album Science Fiction is now available on streaming services

Science Fiction Tracklist:
01. Lit Me Up
02. Can’t Get It Out
03. Waste
04. Could Never Be Heaven
05. Same Logic/Teeth
06. 137
07. Out of Mana
08. In the Water
09. Desert
010. No Control
11. 451
12. Batter Up

Brand New will tour behind the record this fall. Find their full itinerary here.

