Brand New’s new album Science Fiction is now available on streaming services

This week, Brand New surprise released their first album in eight years, Science Fiction. Initially available for purchase digitally, the full 12-track album is now available on streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify. Listen below. . Physical copies of the album are expected to ship in October.

Science Fiction is Brand New’s first record since 2009’s Daisy.

Science Fiction Artwork:

Science Fiction Tracklist:

01. Lit Me Up

02. Can’t Get It Out

03. Waste

04. Could Never Be Heaven

05. Same Logic/Teeth

06. 137

07. Out of Mana

08. In the Water

09. Desert

010. No Control

11. 451

12. Batter Up

Brand New will tour behind the record this fall. Find their full itinerary here.