Break out the Toblerone: Alan Partridge is coming back to the BBC

Jurassic Park! Alan Partridge will finally return to the BBC.

Yes, the outstanding adventures of Norwich’s greatest radio host — portrayed, as always, by England’s finest comic and thespian Steve Coogan — will continue on the legendary network for a new series and special.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy, announced the news on Thursday morning, confirming that BBC One will broadcast a new series in 2018 with a special hour-long 25th anniversary special to air this year on BBC Two.

“Alan Partridge is in the top tier of comedy characters of all time,” Allen announced. “It fills my comedy heart with joy to welcome him back to BBC One and BBC Two.”

Partridge’s last appearance on the BBC was in 2002 with the second season of I’m Alan Partridge. Since then, Coogan’s reprised the role through various mediums, including Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge, a web series that was repurposed for two seasons over at Sky Atlantic; the 2013 feature film, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa; this year’s special Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle (also for Sky Atlantic); and two meta-fictional books: 2011’s I, Partridge: We Need to Talk About Alan and 2016’s NOMAD.

In celebration, go catch Coogan in his latest film, The Trip to Spain, or have a laugh with this delectable roundup of great bits below. Here’s hoping Partridge’s forthcoming return to the BBC will warrant some more interest over here in the States, at least enough to get a proper DVD or Blu-Ray collection.