BROCKHAMPTON releases Saturation 2: Stream

Rising Texas hip-hop collective drops its second full-length release of the year

on August 25, 2017, 1:46am
Rising Texas hip-hop collective BROCKHAMPTON today release their newest album, Saturation 2. As its title suggests, the release serves as the sequel to the group’s debut, Saturation, which was released back in June. A third installment in the Saturation album series is expected before year’s end.

Stream Saturation 2 below.

Saturation 2 Artwork:

Saturation 2 Tracklist:
01. GUMMY
02. QUEER
03. JELLO
04. TEETH
05. SWAMP
06. SCENE
07. TOKYO
08. JESUS
09. CHICK
10. JUNKY
11. SCENE
12. FIGHT
13. SWEET
14. GAMBA
15. SUNNY
16. SUMMER

