BROCKHAMPTON releases Saturation 2: Stream

Rising Texas hip-hop collective BROCKHAMPTON today release their newest album, Saturation 2. As its title suggests, the release serves as the sequel to the group’s debut, Saturation, which was released back in June. A third installment in the Saturation album series is expected before year’s end.

Stream Saturation 2 below.

Saturation 2 Artwork:

Saturation 2 Tracklist:

01. GUMMY

02. QUEER

03. JELLO

04. TEETH

05. SWAMP

06. SCENE

07. TOKYO

08. JESUS

09. CHICK

10. JUNKY

11. SCENE

12. FIGHT

13. SWEET

14. GAMBA

15. SUNNY

16. SUMMER