Bruce Springsteen curbs ticket scalpers by extending Broadway residency by 10 weeks

Bruce Springsteen has expanded his upcoming Broadway residency by 10 weeks.

Aptly titled “Springsteen on Broadway,” the production will run five nights a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, beginning October 12th. Originally set to run for eight weeks, the Boss has added 10 additional weeks worth of shows stretching into early February.

The announcement of additional dates came shortly after tickets for the initial shows went on sale… and sold out within minutes. In hopes of curbing scalpers and bots, Springsteen required all prospective ticket-buyers to pre-register for an online lottery via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Nevertheless, hundreds of tickets popped up on secondary market resellers following today’s on sale, with listing prices set as high as $9,000. The new run of shows should flood the secondary market and provide ample opportunities for actual fans to acquire tickets.

“Springsteen on Broadway” promises to be a mixture of music and spoken word, with Springsteen interspersing an intimate solo performances with readings from his 2016 autobiography, Born to Run, and other spoken reminiscences. “My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” Springsteen explains in a statement. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work.”