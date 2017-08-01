Bully announces new album, Losing, shares lead single, “Feel the Same”: Stream

Photo by Amber Patrick

Bully earned their CoSign in 2015 when they dropped their debut album, Feels Like, one of the year’s best efforts. Now, the Nashville rockers are set to reaffirm their greatness with their upcoming sophomore record, Losing.

Due out October 20th via Bully’s new label home Sub Pop, Losing was engineered and mixed by the band’s leader, Alicia Bognanno, at Electrical Audio in Chicago. The record once again faces down youthful angst, but with a notable growth in Bognanno’s maturity.

Lead single “Feel the Same”, for example, “describes the prison of a manic mind-set, being trapped in your own head.” Though a relatively quick 2:22, it perfectly catches the feeling of having your mind overtaken by barrage of useless thoughts as backing vocals pan left and right. “Cut my hair, I feel the same/ Masturbate, I feel the same/ Hope you’re okay, I feel the same,” sings a frustrated and bored Bognanno.

Take a listen:

Pre-orders for the new record are available here. Those who purchase the LP via Sub Pop’s webstore or select local retailers will receive a limited edition clear “Loser” edition. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Losing Artwork:

Losing Tracklist:

01. Feel the Same

02. Kills to Be Resistant

03. Running

04. Seeing It

05. Guess There

06. Blame

07. Focused

08. Not the Way

09. Spiral

10. Either Way

11. You Could Be Wrong

12. Hate and Control

Bully will head out on tour this fall to support Losing. Check out their complete upcoming itinerary below.

Bully 2017 Tour Dates:

10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL Jam 17

11/02 – St Louis MO @ Off Broadway

11/03 – Iowa City IA @ The Mill

11/04 – Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06 – Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/07 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

11/08 – Detroit MI @ Marble Bar

11/09 – Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/10 – Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/12 – Boston MA @ Great Scott

11/13 – Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of WIlliamsburg

11/14 – Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/15 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/17 – Charlottesville VA @ The Southern

11/18 – Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/19 – Asheville NC @ The Mothlight

12/06 – Little Rock AR @ Stickyz

12/07 – Dallas TX @ Club Dada

12/08 – Austin TX @ Emo’s

12/09 – Houston TX @ Walter’s

12/10 – New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa

12/12 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn

12/13 – Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

12/14 – Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/15 – Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge