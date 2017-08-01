Bully announces new album, Losing, shares lead single, “Feel the Same”: Stream

Photo by Amber Patrick
Bully earned their CoSign in 2015 when they dropped their debut album, Feels Like, one of the year’s best efforts. Now, the Nashville rockers are set to reaffirm their greatness with their upcoming sophomore record, Losing.
Due out October 20th via Bully’s new label home Sub Pop, Losing was engineered and mixed by the band’s leader, Alicia Bognanno, at Electrical Audio in Chicago. The record once again faces down youthful angst, but with a notable growth in Bognanno’s maturity.
Lead single “Feel the Same”, for example, “describes the prison of a manic mind-set, being trapped in your own head.” Though a relatively quick 2:22, it perfectly catches the feeling of having your mind overtaken by barrage of useless thoughts as backing vocals pan left and right. “Cut my hair, I feel the same/ Masturbate, I feel the same/ Hope you’re okay, I feel the same,” sings a frustrated and bored Bognanno.
Take a listen:
Pre-orders for the new record are available here. Those who purchase the LP via Sub Pop’s webstore or select local retailers will receive a limited edition clear “Loser” edition. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Losing Artwork:
Losing Tracklist:
01. Feel the Same
02. Kills to Be Resistant
03. Running
04. Seeing It
05. Guess There
06. Blame
07. Focused
08. Not the Way
09. Spiral
10. Either Way
11. You Could Be Wrong
12. Hate and Control
Bully will head out on tour this fall to support Losing. Check out their complete upcoming itinerary below.
Bully 2017 Tour Dates:
10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL Jam 17
11/02 – St Louis MO @ Off Broadway
11/03 – Iowa City IA @ The Mill
11/04 – Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/06 – Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/07 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall
11/08 – Detroit MI @ Marble Bar
11/09 – Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/10 – Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz
11/12 – Boston MA @ Great Scott
11/13 – Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of WIlliamsburg
11/14 – Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/15 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/17 – Charlottesville VA @ The Southern
11/18 – Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/19 – Asheville NC @ The Mothlight
12/06 – Little Rock AR @ Stickyz
12/07 – Dallas TX @ Club Dada
12/08 – Austin TX @ Emo’s
12/09 – Houston TX @ Walter’s
12/10 – New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa
12/12 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn
12/13 – Atlanta GA @ Terminal West
12/14 – Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge
12/15 – Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge