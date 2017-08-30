Bully are “Running” from their emotions on new single: Stream

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Bully are back with the second single off their forthcoming sophomore album, Losing. The follow-up to 2015’s Feels Like, due out October 20th (via Sub Pop), was first previewed with the manic “Feel the Same”. Today, the CoSigned Nashville act is back with another candid pop-punk examination of mental wellness called “Running”.

“Overall, ‘Running’ is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions,” explains singer/songwriter Alicia Bognano. The verses may be melodic and mellow, but things quickly get to frantic once the bridge kicks in. “I struggle with being back in town/ Especially when you’re around and/ I struggle with being back in town/ It’s hard to do when you’re not around,” belts Bognano, admitting that she finds herself trapped between two opposing feelings. Take a listen below.

In addition to the new track, Bully have announced more dates for their upcoming tour. The new North American shows are scheduled for February and March 2018, and you can find the band’s complete itinerary below.

Bully 2017 Tour Dates:

10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL Jam 17

11/02 – St Louis MO @ Off Broadway

11/03 – Iowa City IA @ The Mill

11/04 – Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06 – Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/07 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

11/08 – Detroit MI @ Marble Bar

11/09 – Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/10 – Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/12 – Boston MA @ Great Scott

11/13 – Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of WIlliamsburg

11/14 – Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/15 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/17 – Charlottesville VA @ The Southern

11/18 – Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/19 – Asheville NC @ The Mothlight

12/06 – Little Rock AR @ Stickyz

12/07 – Dallas TX @ Club Dada

12/08 – Austin TX @ Emo’s

12/09 – Houston TX @ Walter’s

12/10 – New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa

12/12 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn

12/13 – Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

12/14 – Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/15 – Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

02/16 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis

02/17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

02/24 – Eugene, OR @ Hi-Fi Music Lounge

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/01 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

03/02 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

03/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby COurt

03/05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

03/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar