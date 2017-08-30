Bully are “Running” from their emotions on new single: Stream

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen
Bully are back with the second single off their forthcoming sophomore album, Losing. The follow-up to 2015’s Feels Like, due out October 20th (via Sub Pop), was first previewed with the manic “Feel the Same”. Today, the CoSigned Nashville act is back with another candid pop-punk examination of mental wellness called “Running”.
“Overall, ‘Running’ is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions,” explains singer/songwriter Alicia Bognano. The verses may be melodic and mellow, but things quickly get to frantic once the bridge kicks in. “I struggle with being back in town/ Especially when you’re around and/ I struggle with being back in town/ It’s hard to do when you’re not around,” belts Bognano, admitting that she finds herself trapped between two opposing feelings. Take a listen below.
In addition to the new track, Bully have announced more dates for their upcoming tour. The new North American shows are scheduled for February and March 2018, and you can find the band’s complete itinerary below.
Bully 2017 Tour Dates:
10/07 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL Jam 17
11/02 – St Louis MO @ Off Broadway
11/03 – Iowa City IA @ The Mill
11/04 – Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/06 – Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/07 – Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall
11/08 – Detroit MI @ Marble Bar
11/09 – Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/10 – Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz
11/12 – Boston MA @ Great Scott
11/13 – Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of WIlliamsburg
11/14 – Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/15 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/17 – Charlottesville VA @ The Southern
11/18 – Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/19 – Asheville NC @ The Mothlight
12/06 – Little Rock AR @ Stickyz
12/07 – Dallas TX @ Club Dada
12/08 – Austin TX @ Emo’s
12/09 – Houston TX @ Walter’s
12/10 – New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa
12/12 – Birmingham AL @ Saturn
12/13 – Atlanta GA @ Terminal West
12/14 – Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge
12/15 – Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge
02/16 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis
02/17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
02/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
02/24 – Eugene, OR @ Hi-Fi Music Lounge
02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/01 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
03/02 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
03/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby COurt
03/05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
03/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar