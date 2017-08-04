Car Seat Headrest share new single “War Is Coming (If You Want It)”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Today, Bandcamp is holding a site-wide fundraiser in support of transgender rights. For the next 24 hours, all of the site’s proceeds from sales will be donated to Transgender Law Center, a nonprofit fighting for equitable cultural and policy changes. Car Seat Headrest is doing its part to promote the benefit event by releasing a new track, “War Is Coming (If You Want It)”.

The rendition the band has shared is actually an alternate mix — dubbed the “March Mix” — of the song, the single version of which is due later this month. This early mix will only be available today and is being sold for $2.00. It’s hard to say how different this take will be from the final single, but it certainly seems a lot more spacious and outward-focused than much of CSH’s discography. “Now is the time to cast Darwin aside,” Will Toledo sings on the chorus. “Stop spinning lines that justify the lure of suicide/ And reach out your hands/ And save someone’s life.”

Take a listen below, and purchase the track for yourself on Bandcamp.