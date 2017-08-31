Cartman sings “This is How We Do It” in hilarious trailer for South Park season 21: Watch

Seeing as that it’s been nine months since a new episode of South Park aired on Comedy Central, anticipation for the show’s 21st season is already at a fever pitch. And if the newly revealed trailer is any indication, the extended wait was worth it.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have said they’ll avoid politics following last year’s season-long episode arc spoofing the presidential election, and the trailer seemingly confirms as much. The clip harkens back to the show’s earlier glory years with a montage of memorable scenes and cameos from iconic characters like Towelie, Lorde, and Jesus Christ. And it’s all soundtracked by a rendition of the Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” hilariously sung by Cartman. Check it out above.

Ahead of the season 21 premiere on September 13th, Comedy Central will air a week-long, 250-episode marathon.