Celebrate Evil Dead 2’s 30th anniversary by watching it in the woods with Bruce Campbell

Here’s some groovy news: Fans of the Evil Dead trilogy have a chance to watch the franchise’s best entry—Evil Dead 2, which turns 30 this year—in the spooky, sentient woods with none other than Bruce “Ash” Campbell himself. The event is a collaboration between the Alamo Drafthouse, SYFY, and Austin’s BookPeople.

The outdoor screening will take place on September 14th, and all tickets will include Campbell’s new memoir, Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor. The book serves as a sequel to his 2001 book, If Chins Could Kill.

In a statement, Henri Mazza of Alamo Drafthouse said, “Evil Dead 2 was like a cinematic gateway drug for so many of us, and Bruce is legend. We’ve screened all of his films and the Evil Dead franchise every which way inside our theaters, but getting to celebrate Bruce and Evil Dead 2 out in the deep, dark woods? That’s a terrifying new experience.”

Tickets are available over at Birth.Movies.Death.