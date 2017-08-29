Charly Bliss share video for “DQ”, plus new tour dates: Watch

Charly Bliss took a nostalgic trip back to summer camp in their video for “Westermarck”. With their new clip for “DQ”, the Brooklyn pop punk quartet are once again looking into the past. Co-directed by frontwoman Eva Hendricks and Andrew Costa, the video finds the band revisiting their high school days: playing video games in their parents’ basement, chilling on the athletic track, and partying poolside. There are also some more unique pastimes like eating spaghetti in a prom dress and standing in a field with a bunch of cows, but hey, everyone’s high school experience was different, right? Check out the video above.

In addition, Charly Bliss have announced a comic book based on their debut full-length, Guppy. Entitled Guppy, Issue One, the comic will feature contributors like illustrator Tuesday Bassen, comic artist Michael Deforge, and Speedy Ortiz/Sad13 member Sadie Dupuis each interpreting a different track from the album. Included with the comic is a hand-numbered orange flexi-disc featuring two previously unreleased songs: “Golden Age” and “Special”. Limited to just 500 copies, pre-orders are going on now via Barsuk Records.

Finally, the band has revealed a new run of fall tour dates. Alongside previously announced shows with Wolf Parade, the trek will see Charly Bliss perform with Sad13, Chastity Belt, and Death Cab for Cutie. Find their complete schedule below.

Charly Bliss 2017 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High and Low Fest

09/12 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach

09/13 – London, UK @ The Old Blue Last

09/14 – London, UK @ The Garage +

09/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Studio 2

09/16 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

09/19 – Manchester, UK @ The Eagle Inn

09/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

09/22 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

09/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Festival

09/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Festival

09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ MHOW *

09/30 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

10/12 – Albany, NY @ The Linda (WAMC’s Performing)

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale ^

10/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

# = w/ Death Cab for Cutie

+ = w/ Chastity Belt

* = w/ Sad13

^ = w/ Wolf Parade