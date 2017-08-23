Milwaukee upstart rapper WebsterX drops new track “Everfeel”: Stream

Chicago-based independent hip-hop label Closed Sessions has been making a lot of noise in the Windy City and beyond as of late, releasing records from Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods and Chance the Rapper. MC WebsterX is among the label’s finest young talents, and today they’ve shared his “Everfeel”, a jam for listeners “to end your summer” to.

The Elias Abid-produced joint reflects the we’re-all-in-this-together-so-let’s-have-some-fun vibe that permeates a lot of the label’s releases (and a lot of the hip-hop coming out of Chicago now), even so much as to have an oft-repeated “don’t worry ‘bout it” refrain in the chorus. Although it might be meant as a jam to end your summer to, “Everfeel” is the kind of song that’s intended to put a Chance-sized smile on your face year round. For more info on what Closed Sessions is all about, check out our piece on the label from back in March.