Cliff Burton’s 92-year-old father attends Metallica concert

Metallica bassist Cliff Burton died 31 years ago, yet his memory lives on thanks to his father. Over the years, Ray Burton has kept his son’s name at the forefront of the heavy metal lexicon, regularly attending Metallica concerts and giving interviews about his son’s legendary, albeit brief career. He stood in for his son when Metallica was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, and last year he appeared in a promotional video for Metallica’s career-spanning photo book. Now 92 years old (!), Burton is still going strong. In recent weeks, he has attended several dates of Metallica’s 2017 Worldwired Tour, posing for photos with the band as well as their fans.

Burton also recently appeared on the Metallica podcast Alphabetallica, during which he revealed that the family has decided to donate Cliff’s Metallica royalty checks to music scholarships. “From the royalties that I get, I give a scholarship to the high school he went to, the Castro Valley High School, for music,” he explained. I think Cliff probably would have done that with his money, because he was not against education by any means. He liked it very much.” Listen below.