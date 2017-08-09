Coen Brothers’ new anthology Western series to set up camp at Netflix

The more we hear about The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel and Ethan Coen’s new Western anthology series, the more excited we get. The latest bit of good news is that the project has found a home in open, unencumbered fields of Netflix.

This news comes courtesy of Variety, whichs also confirms that O Brother, Where Art Thou‘s Tim Blake Nelson will be starring as the series’ namesake Buster. It was previously announced that the story would be told in six parts, with each following a different story about the American West, but this announcement makes one wonder if Nelson’s Buster will be the lasso connecting each of these stories.

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix.

James Franco, Stephen Root, Ralph Ineson, and Zoe Kazan are also rumored to star.