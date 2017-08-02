Coldplay’s cover of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” will move you: Watch

Coldplay kicked off the North American leg of their stadium tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday night. During the band’s set, frontman Chris Martin took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Chester Bennington with an acoustic cover of Linkin Park’s cathartic song, “Crawling”.

(Read: Celebrating Chester Bennington’s Top 10 Live Performances)

After a slight mess-up, Martin launched into a bare bones performance of the breakthrough Hybrid Theory single while seated at his familiar piano. The British rock singer’s stripped down version of the song was obviously more restrained than original, but the raw, emotional lyrics still maintained their impact nevertheless.

#soundon Chris Martin paying tribute to the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. Moving moment. What a class act. #coldplay #chesterbennington #crawlingwithcoldplay A post shared by @roadforestnyc on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

In the wake of Bennington’s tragic death, the remaining members of Linkin Park shared an emotional open letter and launched a special section of their website dedicated to the late singer. Stone Temple Pilots, briefly fronted by Bennington from 2013 to 2015, also issued their own statement in tribute.

