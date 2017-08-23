Comedy Central to air week-long, 250-episode South Park marathon

Time to load up on the cheesy poofs and chocolate salty balls. Next month, Comedy Central will launch a huge South Park marathon featuring all 254 episodes, as Entertainment Weekly points out.

Ahead of the show’s season 21 premiere on September 13th, every vulgar and absolutely ridiculous moment of the long-running series will air over the course of seven days. The festivities officially begin September 6th and run through September 13th, with the only break being the occasional 30-minute block for The Daily Show.

(Read: Ranking: Every South Park Song From Worst to Best)

Yes, Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo will return, as will The Chef and the always lit Towelie; Cartman will demand that you “respect his authoritah” while the Goth Kids sway to The Cure and Stan cooks up some “Crème Fraîche”. “Lorde” will also of course make an appearance in all her “ya ya ya” glory.

Last year, FXX did something similar, airing a 13-day, 600-episode Simpsons marathon.

Below, check out some choice South Park clips.