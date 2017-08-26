Consequence of Sound is taking over Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Instagram for MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst

MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst goes down this weekend at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon, featuring the likes of Iggy Pop, Beck, NAS, Father John Misty, Spoon, Die Antwoord, Noname, Whitney, FIDLAR, Lizzo, PUP, White Reaper, San Fermin, Frankie Cosmos, and more. And Consequence of Sound will be there knocking back Pabst Blue Ribbon tallboys and capturing it all.

