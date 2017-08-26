Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Consequence of Sound is taking over Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Instagram for MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst

Follow us as we snap pics of Iggy Pop, Beck, NAS, Father John Misty, Spoon, Die Antwoord, and more

by
on August 25, 2017, 10:45pm
0 comments

MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst goes down this weekend at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon, featuring the likes of Iggy Pop, Beck, NAS, Father John Misty, Spoon, Die Antwoord, Noname, Whitney, FIDLAR, Lizzo, PUP, White Reaper, San Fermin, Frankie Cosmos, and more. And Consequence of Sound will be there knocking back Pabst Blue Ribbon tallboys and capturing it all.

CoS is taking over Pabst’s Instagram account this weekend to share all the MusicfestNW fun with their fans and ours. Stay updated by following Pabst on Instagram, and while you’re at it, you might as well make sure you’re following @Consequence as well.

music fest nw Consequence of Sound is taking over Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Instagram for MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst

Previous Story
Taylor Swift denies Reputation release date is connected to the anniversary of the death of Kanye West’s mother
No comments
More Stories