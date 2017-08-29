Consequence of Sound welcomes METZ to Chicago’s Thalia Hall

Consequence of Sound is excited to welcome Toronto noise rockers METZ to Chicago’s Thalia Hall on Monday, September 25th. The show comes just days after the band releases its third studio album, Strange Peace, on September 22nd through Sub Pop Records.

Joining METZ for the show are Bloomington, Indiana punks Dasher and Chicago post-rock outfit FACS.

Tickets are now available through Ticketfly. We’ll also be giving away tickets in the lead up to the show; stay glued to our social media channels for more.

Check out a pair of tracks from METZ’s Strange Peace below;