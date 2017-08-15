Converge announce first album in five years, The Dusk In Us, share “Under Duress”: Stream

Photo by Reid Haithcock
When Converge dropped a new 7-inch EP in July, the metalcore legends teased an upcoming full-length as well. Today, Boston quartet has made good on the promise by announcing its first album in five years, The Dusk In Us, out November 3rd via Epitaph and Deathwish.
Converge’s ninth full-length is self-produced and is said to show the band’s artistic evolution and avant-garde sensibilities while still capturing their classic sound. The 13-track collection follows one of the best albums of their career, 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind. Physical pre-order bundles are currently available here.
(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)
To give listeners a taste of what’s to come, Converge has also shared a new single, “Under Duress”. Frontman Jacob Bannon describes it as “my emotional reaction to the complex world in which we live” as it combines his tortured vocals with thrashing guitars. “I don’t need to learn to live in compromise,” he howls. “I will never kneel and kiss your ring.” Take a listen below.
The Dusk In Us Artwork:
The Dusk In Us Tracklist:
01. A Single Tear
02. Eye of the Quarrel
03. Under Duress
04. Arkhipov Calm
05. I Can Tell You About Pain
06. The Dusk in Us
07. Wildlife
08. Murk & Marrow
09. Trigger
10. Broken by Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian
Converge are currently touring through August with Havok, Gorguts, and Revocation. Find the full schedule here.