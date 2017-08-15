Converge announce first album in five years, The Dusk In Us, share “Under Duress”: Stream

Photo by Reid Haithcock

When Converge dropped a new 7-inch EP in July, the metalcore legends teased an upcoming full-length as well. Today, Boston quartet has made good on the promise by announcing its first album in five years, The Dusk In Us, out November 3rd via Epitaph and Deathwish.

Converge’s ninth full-length is self-produced and is said to show the band’s artistic evolution and avant-garde sensibilities while still capturing their classic sound. The 13-track collection follows one of the best albums of their career, 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind. Physical pre-order bundles are currently available here.

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

To give listeners a taste of what’s to come, Converge has also shared a new single, “Under Duress”. Frontman Jacob Bannon describes it as “my emotional reaction to the complex world in which we live” as it combines his tortured vocals with thrashing guitars. “I don’t need to learn to live in compromise,” he howls. “I will never kneel and kiss your ring.” Take a listen below.

The Dusk In Us Artwork:

The Dusk In Us Tracklist:

01. A Single Tear

02. Eye of the Quarrel

03. Under Duress

04. Arkhipov Calm

05. I Can Tell You About Pain

06. The Dusk in Us

07. Wildlife

08. Murk & Marrow

09. Trigger

10. Broken by Light

11. Cannibals

12. Thousands of Miles Between Us

13. Reptilian

Converge are currently touring through August with Havok, Gorguts, and Revocation.