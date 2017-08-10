Cut Copy announce new album, Haiku From Zero, share “Standing in the Middle of the Field”: Stream

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Last month, Melbourne’s Cut Copy returned with their first single in four years, the soaring and psychedelic “Airborne”, which they soon followed up with an accompanying music video. Now, the Grammy-nominated synthpop group has announced its upcoming album, Haiku From Zero, out September 22nd through Astralwerks.

“So much of this album is about this mosaic of information, images that we’re surrounded by on a day-to-day basis,” singer Dan Whitword shared in a statement about the album. “Sometimes it feels like overload, but there’s a weird random beauty in it. The idea of squeezing poetry form chaos was where the title of the album came from—the idea of finding something poetic in the overload.”

As another preview for the Free Your Mind follow-up, Cut Copy has shared “Standing in the Middle of the Field”. It shares similar disco vibes with “Airborne” and features more rising synths. A 7-inch of the track with an exclusive B-side will come with each Haiku From Zero vinyl pre-order. Take a listen below.

Haiku From Zero Artwork:

Haiku From Zero Tracklist:

01. Standing in the Middle of the Field

02. Counting Down

03. Black Rainbows

04. Stars Last Me a Lifetime

05. Airborne

06. No Fixed Destination

07. Memories We Share

08. Living Upside Down

09. Tired to the Weather

Cut Copy has also announced a North American headlining tour in support of the album. Check out the full schedule below.

Cut Copy 2017 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Darlington, MD @ Luna Lights Festival

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

10/03 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

10/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

11/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada

11/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

11/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/26 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

12/02 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

12/03 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

12/05 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

12/06 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell