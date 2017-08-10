Cut Copy announce new album, Haiku From Zero, share “Standing in the Middle of the Field”: Stream

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Last month, Melbourne’s Cut Copy returned with their first single in four years, the soaring and psychedelic “Airborne”, which they soon followed up with an accompanying music video. Now, the Grammy-nominated synthpop group has announced its upcoming album, Haiku From Zero, out September 22nd through Astralwerks.
“So much of this album is about this mosaic of information, images that we’re surrounded by on a day-to-day basis,” singer Dan Whitword shared in a statement about the album. “Sometimes it feels like overload, but there’s a weird random beauty in it. The idea of squeezing poetry form chaos was where the title of the album came from—the idea of finding something poetic in the overload.”
As another preview for the Free Your Mind follow-up, Cut Copy has shared “Standing in the Middle of the Field”. It shares similar disco vibes with “Airborne” and features more rising synths. A 7-inch of the track with an exclusive B-side will come with each Haiku From Zero vinyl pre-order. Take a listen below.
Haiku From Zero Artwork:
Haiku From Zero Tracklist:
01. Standing in the Middle of the Field
02. Counting Down
03. Black Rainbows
04. Stars Last Me a Lifetime
05. Airborne
06. No Fixed Destination
07. Memories We Share
08. Living Upside Down
09. Tired to the Weather
Cut Copy has also announced a North American headlining tour in support of the album. Check out the full schedule below.
Cut Copy 2017 Tour Dates:
09/30 – Darlington, MD @ Luna Lights Festival
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival
10/03 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
10/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
11/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Club
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada
11/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
11/24 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/26 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
12/02 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
12/03 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
12/05 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
12/06 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell